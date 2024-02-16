Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir After 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on February 16.

Isha Bhandari
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on February 16, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on February 16, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said. | Image:Screen Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on February 16.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

5 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

5 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

5 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

5 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

5 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

5 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

5 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

6 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

6 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

6 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

6 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

6 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

7 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol event in Grenada World Cup

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  2. DYK: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Had Briefly Dated As Teenagers

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Paul McCartney Reunites With His Stolen Guitar After Over 50 Years

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  4. Satellite Photos Show Egypt Building Wall Near Gaza Strip

    World36 minutes ago

  5. Most Wickets in Test Cricket History

    Web Stories38 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo