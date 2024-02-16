Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir After 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on February 16, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said. | Image: Screen Grab

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

