Published 14:27 IST, July 13th 2024

Tripura in Turmoil: Tribal Youth's Death Triggers Clashes; Several Shops Torched

Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police said on Saturday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tension in Tripura’s Dhalai district after tribal youth injured in clash dies;
Tension in Tripura’s Dhalai district after tribal youth injured in clash dies | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
