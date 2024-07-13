Published 14:27 IST, July 13th 2024
Tripura in Turmoil: Tribal Youth's Death Triggers Clashes; Several Shops Torched
Several shops were torched and houses damaged in Tripura’s Dhalai district following the death of a tribal youth in a group clash, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, police said on Saturday
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tension in Tripura’s Dhalai district after tribal youth injured in clash dies | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:27 IST, July 13th 2024