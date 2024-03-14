Advertisement

Bengaluru: There is a good news for the commuters of Trichy and Bengaluru. According to Southern Railway Board Vande Bharat Train is soon going to run from Trichy to Bengaluru in day time.

Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

Advertisement

According to an official notification from Ministry of Railway, "in view of above proposal, the above Vande bharat Exp will run during day time and rake will be available for examination during night time."

According to a media reports. demands were being made to operate Vande Bharat trains netween Trichy and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

A Vande Bharat express between Trichy and Bengaluru was the need of the hour.

As per media reports, Members of Parliament representing constituencies falling under Trichy division has urged for a Vande Bharat Express between Trichy and Chennai at a meeting organized by Southern Railway recently.

