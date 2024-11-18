Published 11:35 IST, November 18th 2024
Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq, Assault After Wife Refuses to Give 4 Lakh Rupees
The 33-year-old complainant woman is a lawyer hailing from Nagpur and currently residing in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Booked for Triple Talaq and Assault After Wife Refuses to Give 4 Lakh Rupees | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:35 IST, November 18th 2024