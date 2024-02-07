Tripura Announces Half-Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Agartala: After the central government declared relaxation in working hours for pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, the Tripura government has also declared a half-day on the occasion.

An order issued by Asim Sahai, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Tripura said that all government offices and educational institutions across Tripura would remain closed until 2:30 PM on January 22. The decision has been taken to allow employees to participate in the celebrations of pran pratistha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

“All the State Government Offices and educational institutions across the state of Tripura will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya,” said the order released by Tripura government.

Order by Tripura government

Apart from Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments have also declared half-day for January 22 in light of the auspicious ceremony. The pran pratishtha of Bhagwan Ram’s idol placed at the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the pran pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla.