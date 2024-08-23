sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:06 IST, August 23rd 2024

Tripura Havok: Centre Approves Release of Rs 40 Cr as Flood Relief

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
At Least 10 Dead in Tripura Floods; All Educational Institutions Closed Amid Unprecedented Crisis
The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. | Image: X/ DrManikSaha2
