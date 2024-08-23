Published 15:06 IST, August 23rd 2024
Tripura Havok: Centre Approves Release of Rs 40 Cr as Flood Relief
The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Centre has approved the release of Rs 40 crore for flood-hit Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. | Image: X/ DrManikSaha2
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:06 IST, August 23rd 2024