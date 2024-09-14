Published 21:47 IST, September 14th 2024
Tripura Minister Challenges Congress MLA to Prove Corruption Charges, Threatens to Quit Politics
Tripura Minister Bikash Debbarma challenges Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman to prove corruption claims or face his resignation.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tripura Minister Challenges Congress MLA to Prove Corruption Charges, Threatens to Quit Politics | Image: X/@bikashdbbjp
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:47 IST, September 14th 2024