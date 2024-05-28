Earlier, South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West districts had been brought under ‘red alert’ (implying ‘take action’) but now they are under ‘orange alert’ (‘be prepared for action’). | Image:PTI

Agartala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in two districts - Sepahijala and Gumati - in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday.

An orange alert has also been sounded in the remaining six districts of the northeastern state which is likely to witness heavy rain and gusty winds as a result of the cyclone.

“A red alert has been sounded in Sepahijala and Gumati districts in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall during the day while an orange alert has been sounded in the remaining six districts of the state”, Director of Indian Meteorological department, Agartala, Partha Roy told PTI.

Earlier, South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West districts had been brought under ‘red alert’ (implying ‘take action’) but now they are under ‘orange alert’ (‘be prepared for action’).

“Thunderstorm is very likely to occur over six districts due to the cyclone. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at many places over South, Gumati, Sepahijala, Dhalai and Khowai districts,” Roy said.

The northeastern state is unlikely to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm as it made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh which is far away, he said.

“Rainfall was reported from various parts of the state. As per MET’s prediction, the low-intensity rainfall may turn to high intensity in the afternoon. We are ready to meet any eventuality,” an official of the state Disaster Management Authority said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha urged people to remain vigilant.

"The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. The state and the district administrations are ready to tackle the situation. I appeal to the people to remain in the highest degree of alertness during the period,” he said in a Facebook post.

