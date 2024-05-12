Advertisement

Agartala: Eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for entering India illegally at the Agartala railway station in Tripura on Saturday, police told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid at different points of the station by the railway police, they said.

"Around 7.40 am, we spotted a group of women proceeding towards the Kanchanjungha Express, which was set for departure around 8 am. On suspicion, nine people were detained," said Tapas Das, the officer-in-charge of GRP Agartala.

"Eight of them were Bangladeshi nationals and they could not show valid documents for travel to India. We arrested all of them for failing to show any valid document," he said.

Their handler, an Indian, was also arrested, he said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were on the way to Mumbai and Pune, Das said.

"We are hopeful that important information regarding infiltration and human trafficking rackets active in the state's bordering areas will be obtained from them," he said.