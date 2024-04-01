Advertisement

Agartala: Two indigenous products of Tripura – the ‘Pera’ of Tripureswari temple and the ‘Rignai Pachra’, have been accorded the geographical indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

“I am glad to inform that ‘Pera’ (prasad) of Tripureswari temple and ‘Rignai Pachra’, a traditional cloth for women of indigenous tribes, have been given the GI tag,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Advertisement

Earlier in the month, ‘Risa’, a handwoven cloth worn by the indigenous communities of the state, had received the GI tag.

“I am happy to share that Tripureswari temple’s ‘Pera’, made of milk and sugar, and ‘Rignai Pachra’ textile were accorded the prestigious GI tag on Saturday,” said Prasada Rao, the former CEO of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM).