Tripura: Six Illegal Bangladeshi Entrants Arrested

Agartala: Six Bangladeshi citizens including three transgender people, who were planning to go to Mumbai from Tripura, were arrested from a railway station in West Tripura district, an official said on Friday.

Six Illegal Bangladeshi Arrested

They did not have valid documents to be in India.

Following a tip-off about movement of a group of Bangladeshis, a joint team of GRP and RPF intensified vigil at Jirania railway station on Thursday, the official said.

“Around 4.30 pm, the GRP personnel spotted suspicious movement of a group of people at the platform. On being asked, they claimed they are Indians and came from Bishalgarh in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. However, following intense interrogation, they confessed they came from Bangladesh ," Officer in Charge of Agartala GRP police station, Tapas Das, told reporters.

They were arrested for entering Indian territory without valid papers, he said.

While four of them hailed from Bangladesh’s Kishoreganj district, the other two are from Noakhali district of the neighbouring country.