New Delhi: Trouble seems to be mounting for Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal amid skipping the fifth ED summon in the Delhi liquor policy case. As per reports, the Crime Branch team of the Delhi Police on Saturday again knocked on CM Kejriwal’s door after officials on Friday reached CM Kejriwal's residence to hand over a notice to him in a matter pertaining to the AAP claim that seven of the party's MLAs were being poached.

Drama unfolded at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday as a crime branch team arrived again to serve him a notice to join a probe over his claim the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

The team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer said they will hand over the notice to Kejriwal only as it is on his name, while officials at the CM's residence said they are ready to take the notice and give a receiving to the crime branch. AAP sources claimed the police has brought the media with them to tarnish the chief minister's image.

While the Crime Branch team reached CM Kejriwal’s residence today, they were asked to wait before they could hand over the notice to him. More details are awaited on the matter.

According to initial reports, a team of crime branch officials also reached the house of Atishi on Friday, a minister in the AAP government, who'd first made allegations relating to the purchase of MLAs, while claiming that an AAP MLA from Kondli was “prevented from joining protest against fraud in Chandigarh Mayor elections”.

As per reports, the Crime Branch team will be visiting Atishi too. Delhi Minister Atishi will also be given notice to join the investigation.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had gone to both the residences to serve notices, asking the AAP leaders to furnish evidence of the allegations made by them through notice, Republic had learnt. The officials, however, had to return without serving notices as both Kejriwal and Atishi were reportedly not at home.

Earlier on Firday, Kejriwal had also backed allegations suggesting that "AAP MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in the party's protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi against the 'cheating' in the Chandigarh mayoral polls were being stopped or detained". In a press conference, AAP had accused BJP of buying seven MLAs for Rs 25 crore each. Calling it Operation Lotus 2.0, Atishi had made the allegations.

"First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," CM Kejriwal had alleged in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Yesterday also the team of Delhi Crime Branch had come to Kejriwal's house, but neither Kejriwal was present at his residence, nor Atishi was present at his residence, due to which the notice was not received.

As per sources, the Delhi Crime Branch team will give notice to Arvind Kejriwal and ask for evidence over the claims he made on BJP trying to buy the MLAs.

After the Aam Aadmi Party made fresh allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, MP Pravesh Verma, and Manoj Tiwari and other leaders met the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday and demanded an investigation into the entire matter.

On the demand of BJP leaders, Delhi Police Commissioner handed over the investigation of the entire case to the Crime Branch.