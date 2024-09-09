sb.scorecardresearch
  • Trouble Mounts For Ram Rahim, SC Issues Notice On His Acquittal In 2002 Murder Case

Published 21:45 IST, September 9th 2024

Trouble Mounts For Ram Rahim, SC Issues Notice On His Acquittal In 2002 Murder Case

Trouble mounted for Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the Supreme Court issued him a notice seeking his response over his acquittal in the 2002 murder case.

Supreme Court issues notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim over his acquittal in 2002 murder case | Image: ANI
21:45 IST, September 9th 2024