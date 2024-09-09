Published 21:45 IST, September 9th 2024
Trouble Mounts For Ram Rahim, SC Issues Notice On His Acquittal In 2002 Murder Case
Trouble mounted for Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the Supreme Court issued him a notice seeking his response over his acquittal in the 2002 murder case.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court issues notice to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim over his acquittal in 2002 murder case | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:45 IST, September 9th 2024