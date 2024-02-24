Mohammad Kaif, known for his alleged involvement in serious crimes, was a sharpshooter for RJD strongman Mohammed Shahabuddin | Image: X

Patna: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav stirred controversy when he was seen meeting with Mohammad Kaif, a sharpshooter and murder accused, as per initial reports. The meeting, captured in photos shared by BJP leader Nikhil Anand, raised concerns about ties between RJD politicians and criminals.

Anand criticised RJD under Tejashwi's leadership, likening it to an old bottle with a new label, alleging a history of criminal involvement in politics.

“RJD is not a party with new outlook in Tejashwi's leadership but it is like the old liquor bottle with new label.RJD has the credit to politicise criminals in Bihar.The criminal didn't reach on dias by chance but they have close connection and they meet leaders in private”, Anand said.

The criminal didn't reach on dias by chance but they have close connection and they meet leaders in private. pic.twitter.com/VRY4Imdqv1 — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) February 23, 2024

About Mohammad Kaif, RJD’s Alleged Former Sharpshooter

Tejashwi reportedly met Kaif during his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Siwan, part of his party's campaign targeting BJP and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kaif, known for his alleged involvement in serious crimes, was a sharpshooter for RJD strongman Mohammed Shahabuddin, who passed away in 2021. He was also accused in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in 2016, surrendering as a co-conspirator. Tejashwi's visit to Siwan, once Shahabuddin's stronghold, raises eyebrows due to the area's history of criminal influence in politics.

Tejashwi’s Jan Vishwas Yatra

Tejashwi's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' took aim at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, accusing him of lacking vision and frequently changing political alliances, media reports added. He introduced the acronym 'BAAP' to signify RJD's commitment to all sections of society, not just Muslims and Yadavs.

The incident underlines ongoing concerns about the nexus between politicians and criminals in Bihar, a state with a history of such. It also puts a spotlight on Tejashwi's leadership and the challenges he faces in maintaining the party's image amid allegations of ties to criminal elements.

The meeting with Kaif adds fuel to political debates in Bihar, with opposition parties likely to use it as ammunition against the RJD in upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Tejashwi and his party will need to address these concerns and work to distance themselves from individuals with criminal backgrounds to maintain credibility with voters.