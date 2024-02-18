English
Updated September 7th, 2021 at 11:28 IST

Truck transporting cigarettes from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar hijacked, found in Bengal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Jalpaiguri (WB), Sep 7 (PTI) A truck transporting cigarettes from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was recovered in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after being hijacked, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons from Assam were arrested from the hijacked truck, they said.

The truck, having a Tamil Nadu registration, went missing a few days after it started its journey from Bengaluru, police said.

The vehicle's GPS was also turned off and as it failed to reach its destination within time, the cigarette manufacturer began an operation to find it, they said.

The truck was tracked to Jalpaiguri, following which the company contacted the local police and personnel of the New Jalpaiguri police station intercepted it at Fulbari, they said.

As the truckers tried to flee with the vehicle when intercepted, an executive of the company overpowered them and took away the keys, police said.

However, the cigarette shipment was missing from the truck, they said.

The two arrested truckers were identified as Rahim Mondal and Saidul Islam, police said.

They are being interrogated to find the shipment. The duo is associated with such crimes for long, police claimed. PTI CORR SOM SOM

Published September 7th, 2021 at 11:28 IST

Whatsapp logo