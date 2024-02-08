Advertisement

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled the January 17 ‘Nagar Yatra (Town Tour)’ of the Ram Lalla idol on the advice of security agencies.

The procession would have allowed thousands of devotees in the temple town to catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Advertisement

Instead, the trust will now arrange a tour of the new Ram Lalla idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on the same day (January 17), a senior official of the Trust said, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

Advertisement

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.