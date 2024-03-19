Advertisement

Viral: Dosa, a dish from South India, is a favorite in homes all over the world because of its flavors and crispy texture. On March 15, a group of up to 75 chefs in Bengaluru set a new record for the world's longest dosa, demonstrating how much they love these delicious Indian pancakes. MTR Foods honored its centennial with this "monumental" accomplishment in cooperation with Chef Regi Matthew and his team.

123.03-Foot Dosa

Food experts and staff from culinary schools are reportedly involved in the world's longest dosa-making procedure, which took 110 tries until they succeeded. Chef Matthew posted a video of himself creating the 123.03-foot dosa on Instagram along with the caption, “I'm excited to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Taking pride in holding the record for the longest dosa—measuring an amazing 123.03 feet—as we celebrate our 100th anniversary!”

Social media users reacted to the video, which received a ton of views on Instagram. A group of Ahmedabad chefs previously set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to prepare 53-foot-long dosas in 15 minutes. Chef Matthew said, “This monumental achievement took place at MTR Factory in Bengaluru on March 15th, 2024. Thank you to @lormangroupofcompany, the students of M S Ramaiah College of Hotel Management and everyone who contributed to this momentous occasion! Here’s to a century of tradition, flavor, and breaking records!”