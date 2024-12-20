Turkey and Russia Engage in Delicate Manoeuvre Over Syria After Assad's Downfall

Moscow: The rapid downfall of Syrian leader Bashar Assad has touched off a new round of delicate geopolitical manoeuvring between Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With the dust still settling from the stunning events in Damascus, the outcome for now seems to be favouring Ankara, which backed the victorious rebels, while Moscow suffered a bruising blow to its international clout.

“In the game of Czars vs. Sultans, this is Sultans 1 and Czars 0,” said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute. “Far from being allies, Turkiye and Russia are competitors. And in this case, Turkiye has outsmarted Russia.” The Assad regime's demise opens another chapter in the complex relationship between Putin and Erdogan, with wide-ranging implications not just for Syria but also for Ukraine and the two leaders' ties with Washington.

Russia and Turkiye share economic and security interests — along with an intense rivalry. The personal relationship between Putin and Erdogan often sees them both praising each other, even as they jockey for political and economic gains.

“There are currently only two leaders left in the world -- there is me and there is Vladimir Putin,” Erdogan said recently, reflecting the respect for the Kremlin leader. Putin, in turn, has often praises Erdogan's political prowess.

Conflicts and deals Russia and Turkiye backed opposing sides in Syria's civil war that started in 2011, putting them on a collision course. Tensions spiraled when a Turkish fighter jet shot down a Russian warplane near the Turkiye-Syria border in November 2015, soon after Moscow launched its air campaign to support Assad.

The Kremlin responded with sweeping economic sanctions that halted Turkish imports, drove Turkish companies from the lucrative Russian market and cut the flow of Russian tourists to Turkiye's resorts.

Faced with massive economic damage, Erdogan apologized months later. Soon after, Putin staunchly supported him when he faced an attempted military coup in July 2016, helping to warm ties quickly.

In 2018, Moscow and Ankara negotiated a ceasefire and de-escalation deal for the rebel-held Idlib province in northwestern Syria on the border with Turkiye and sought to anchor the often-violated agreement with follow-up deals in the next few years.

But even as they cooperated on Syria, Moscow and Ankara also vied for influence in Libya, where Russia supported forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter while Turkiye backed his Tripoli-based foes. Turkiye also aggressively sought to increase its leverage in the former Soviet Central Asian nations competing with Russia and China.

In 2020, Moscow backed off when Turkiye's ally Azerbaijan routed ethnic Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Karabakh. Even though Armenia hosted a Russian military base, the Kremlin has engaged in a delicate balancing act, seeking to maintain warm ties with both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

While their political interests often clashed, economic ties boomed, with Russia boosting natural gas exports to Turkiye via a Black Sea pipeline; by building Turkiye's first nuclear plant; and by providing the NATO member with advanced air defense systems — to Washington's dismay.

Relations amid the war in Ukraine Ties with Turkiye grew even more important for Putin after he invaded Ukraine in 2022, Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

The West responded with economic sanctions that barred Russia from most Western markets, restricted its access to international financial system, shut transport routes and halted exports of key technologies. Turkiye, which didn't join the sanctions, has emerged as Russia's key gateway to global markets, strengthening Erdogan's hand in negotiations with Putin.

While Turkiye backed Ukraine's territorial integrity and supplied Kyiv with weapons, Erdogan echoed Putin in accusing the US and NATO of fomenting the conflict. Putin has praised Erdogan for offering to mediate a settlement.

In March 2022, Turkiye hosted Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul that soon collapsed, with both Putin and Erdogan blaming the West for their failure.

Later that year, Ankara pooled efforts with the United Nations to broker a deal that opened the door for Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports, an agreement that helped drive down global food prices before falling apart the following year.

Turkiye's balancing act in Ukraine is driven by its dependence on the vast Russian market, supplies of natural gas and a flow of tourists.

Russia's focus on Ukraine has eroded its clout in regions where Turkiye and other players have tried to take advantage of Moscow's withering influence.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan reclaimed control over all of Karabakh in an one-day blitz while Russian regional peacekeepers stood back. That hurt Russia's ties with Armenia, which has shifted increasingly toward the West.

Moscow's new look at Syria Focused on Ukraine, Russia had few resources left for Syria at a time when Hezbollah similarly pulled back its fighters amid the war with Israel and Iranian support for Assad also weakened.

Russia tried to sponsor talks on normalizing relations between Turkiye and Syria, but Assad stonewalled them, refusing any compromise.

Assad's intransigence helped trigger the Turkiye-backed opposition's offensive in November. The underfunded and demoralised Syrian army quickly crumbled, allowing the rebels to sweep across the country and capture Damascus.

Even as it has offered asylum to Assad and his family, Russia has reached out to Syria's new leaders, seeking to ensure security for its troops still there and extend leases on its naval and air bases.

At his annual news conference Thursday, Putin said Russia offered Syria's new leaders to use the bases for humanitarian aid deliveries and suggested Moscow could offer other incentives.

While Assad's demise dealt a heavy blow to Russia, some believe Moscow could navigate the rapidly changing environment to retain at least some clout.

“Syria's opposition forces well understand that the country's future is uncertain,” said Nikolay Kozhanov, a consulting fellow with Chathan House's Russia and Eurasia program, in a commentary. “They want Russia, if not as a friend, then a neutral party.” He noted that “Moscow's main goal will be to maintain at least a minimal level of influence through a military presence, for example, at its existing bases, or through contacts with other regional players, such as Turkiye.” Cagaptay observed that while Turkiye would like to see an end to Russia's military presence in Syria, Ankara's position will depend on how relations evolve with Washington.

“If we see a reset in US-Turkish ties where Turkiye thinks it can comfortably lean on the US against Russia, I can see Erdogan adopting a kind of more boisterous tone vis a vis Putin,” he said.

But if the US maintains its alliance with the Kurds and stands against Turkiye's effort to push back on Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria, “Ankara may decide that it needs to continue to play all sides as it has been doing for about a decade now,” Cagaptay said.

Putin noted Russia understands Turkiye's motives in securing its borders, but he also warned that the Kurds could offer strong resistance if attacked.