  • Turkey: Video Shows Female Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle

Published 21:13 IST, October 23rd 2024

Turkey: Video Shows Female Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle

A terror attack took place at state-run aerospace and defence company in Turkey's Ankara. A hostage situation prevails at the terror attack site.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Turkey: Video Shows Woman Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle
Turkey: Video Shows Woman Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle | Image: Republic
  • 2 min read
