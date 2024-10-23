Published 21:13 IST, October 23rd 2024
Turkey: Video Shows Female Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle
A terror attack took place at state-run aerospace and defence company in Turkey's Ankara. A hostage situation prevails at the terror attack site.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Turkey: Video Shows Woman Terrorist Firing Indiscriminately With Hitech Assault Rifle | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:46 IST, October 23rd 2024