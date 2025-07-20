Twin Earthquakes Of Over 6.6 Magnitude Jolts Russia's Kamchatka Region: Reports

Updated 20 July 2025 at 13:39 IST
Earthquake In Russia: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near the coast of the Kamchatka region in the far east of Russia on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), Reuters reported citing GFZ.
A separate earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude struck off the east coast of Kamchatka at a depth of 10 km, shortly following the previous quake, according to GFZ, reported Reuters.
Published 20 July 2025 at 13:33 IST