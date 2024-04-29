Advertisement

Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) users in India are facing difficulties in using the website and the mobile application. All of the users are reporting issues that they cannot make tweets, problems in direct messages, opening tweets, and loading videos and images.

According to the downdetector the X users from cities like Jaipur, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and some other cities are facing issues with the microblogging website. Moreover, according to this website, both the users of mobile applications and the website have reported issues. The Elon Musk owned website is facing issues very frequently.

The social media platform is going down very frequently; a few days ago, users also reported issues while using the website and the mobile application. The users shared a screenshot of the error text that says, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” Even when searching for Twitter or X, it leads to the same page.

Moreover, the home page as well as the search or trending section were showing this error text again and again after refreshing.

