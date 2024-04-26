Advertisement

New Delhi: A section of X (Twitter) users in India experienced difficulties accessing the site on desktops. The extent of user impact is hard to pin down definitively at this time. However, initial reports suggest that the issue may be predominantly affecting users in India. There's been a lack of widespread complaints from users in other regions, hinting that the problem could be confined to that specific area.

If you're experiencing difficulties accessing X (formerly Twitter) on your computer, it's advisable to exercise patience and periodically refresh the page to check for improvements. Alternatively, you could switch to the X mobile app to continue using the platform seamlessly.

Advertisement

There's been no official statement from X (formerly Twitter) regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated time for resolution. Typically, the company communicates technical issues and updates via their social media channels. However, given that the web version is currently inaccessible, updates may be slower to surface.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk's social media platform had faced technical difficulties, with numerous users encountering issues accessing the site. Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages and problems, had reported a surge in user complaints about being unable to access the platform.

Advertisement

This hiccup follows a series of recent outages on Meta-owned platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, which experienced a brief outage lasting an hour earlier in the month. Additionally, in March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads were all affected by a significant outage that left users unable to access the apps for nearly two hours.



