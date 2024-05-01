Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh dipped to two on Thursday as one more person was cured of the disease, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus tally of the northeastern state remained unchanged at 64,484 as no fresh case was recorded in the last five days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 64,186 people have recuperated from the disease thus far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.54 per cent.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and Lohit district have one active case each, the SSO said.

A total of 12,68,393 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 147 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that more than 16,56,139 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines thus far.