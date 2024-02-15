English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 20:56 IST

Two B'deshi girls arrested

Two B'deshi girls arrested

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Agartala, Apr 11 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi girls were arrested from near Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district on Monday for entering the country without valid documents, police said.

A woman resident of Gomati district 's Bagma area who was found accompanying the two girls was also apprehended, the police said.

Advertisement

The traffic police personnel on duty spotted the trio and informed the authorities about their movement.

A police team rushed to spot and asked them to reveal their identities when their statements were found to be inconsistent.

Advertisement

While the woman produced her voter identity card, the two girls, who had allegedly sneaked in through the Belonia border in South Tripura district, failed to show any valid documents and were arrested.

During interrogation the woman confessed that she had came to Dharmanagar to guide the two girls to board a Guwahati-bound train, a police official said.

Advertisement

“It appears the two girls, who are originally from Bangladesh, were on way to Guwahati in search of work. They were arrested for violating the Indian Passport Act, while the woman was detained for interrogation," he said.

An FIR has been lodged and interrogation into the case is on, the official added. PTI PS KK KK KK

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

8 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

10 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

11 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

15 minutes ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

17 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

2 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

2 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

8 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian men lose 2-3 to China in BATC, finish second in Group A

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Varun Tej, Lavanya's Extended Valentine's In Kashmir Looks Like This

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  3. Yami Gautam Recalls The Time When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Know Where To Watch Oscar-nominated Movies Online

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  5. Top-5: Indian wrestlers who have triumphed in WWE

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo