Published 12:30 IST, November 4th 2024
Two Bengaluru Residents Lose Rs 95 Lakh to Cyber Fraudsters
Two people have complained to the police here that they have collectively lost about Rs 95 lakh to cyber fraudsters after they fell prey to fake videos
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two people have complained to the police here that they have collectively lost about Rs 95 lakh to cyber fraudsters after they fell prey to fake videos | Image: Unsplash
