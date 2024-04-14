Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Two Children Dead, Three Injured in Lightning Strike in MP’s Sheopur
Lightning triggered by rainfall claimed lives of two children and injured three people in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, a police official said.
Sheopur: Lightning triggered by rainfall claimed lives of two children and injured three people in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, a police official said.
The incident occurred in the evening in Dhamini village when five children in the 8-15 age group were grazing goats, said Vijaypur police station in charge Satish Dubey.
"They had taken shelter under a tree when lightning struck. Two boys aged 12 and eight were killed, while three others, including two girls, sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Vijaypur health centre," Dubey said.
