Two Children Dead, Three Injured in Lightning Strike in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur: Lightning triggered by rainfall claimed lives of two children and injured three people in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening in Dhamini village when five children in the 8-15 age group were grazing goats, said Vijaypur police station in charge Satish Dubey.

"They had taken shelter under a tree when lightning struck. Two boys aged 12 and eight were killed, while three others, including two girls, sustained injuries. They are undergoing treatment at Vijaypur health centre," Dubey said.