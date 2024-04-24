Advertisement

Jaipur: Two cousins were found murdered in suspicious condition with several injury marks on their bodies in Rajasthan's Balotra district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place in Padru village of this district on Monday night when their parents and other family members had gone to attend a marriage ceremony, they said.

Advertisement

Indra (14), and her cousin Gautam (12) were asleep in a room when unidentified miscreants murdered them, police told PTI.

Indra's younger brother Manohar was asleep in another room who later informed family members about the incident.

Advertisement

"Two cousins were asleep in a room when unidentified miscreants attacked them. The post-mortem of the bodies was done today and the bodies were handed over to the family members. Forensic team has collected evidence," Siwana SHO Rajendra Singh said.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and is a part of the investigation, he added.

Advertisement

In another incident in Jaipur, a woman was found murdered in a room when she was alone at home and other family members had gone to attend a marriage function.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bagru police station area.

Advertisement

"The intention behind the murder seems to be of loot. When the woman opposed the miscreants, they strangulated her," Bagru SHO Harish Chand Solanki said.

The deceased was identified as Hira Devi (51). A man has been detained for interrogation, police said.

Advertisement

In Sikar, a man killed his wife following a petty dispute between them.

The incident took place on Monday in Surera village of Dantaramgarh town where Kaluram Meena (67) attacked his wife Sharbati Devi (60) with a stick due to which she died. No one was at home other than the couple when the incident took place, SHO Bhawani Singh said.

Advertisement

The accused husband has been arrested, he added.