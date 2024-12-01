Two-day Rehearsal Begins Ahead of Navy Day Celebrations on Dec 4 in Puri | Image: ANI

Puri: Ahead of the Navy Day celebrations here on December 4, a two-day rehearsal began on Sunday at the Blue Flag beach in Odisha's Puri, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu will be part of the celebrations on Wednesday, and 15 warships and 40 aircraft will be featured during the programme.

Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

“The Navy will demonstrate its operations in Odisha for the first time. The preparations for the Navy Day celebrations had begun months back. Ships, submarines, aircraft and various other marine commandos will be participating in the event. You will have a spectacular show,” INS Chilka’s commanding officer B Deepak Aneel said.

He also said Navy personnel will perform combat demonstrations, including stealth operations by MARCOS commandos.

The event highlights the readiness and valour of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation, he said.

Puri district collector Siddharth S Swain said the district administration has been actively supporting the Navy for the December 4 programme here.

“A two-day dress rehearsal began today. Necessary infrastructure developments have been made so that people can enjoy the event," he said.

The district collector said that required police deployment has been made on the beach and also in the pilgrim town.

The Indian Navy will display a spectacular operational demonstration off the coast of Puri, showcasing the strength and versatility of its naval fleet, another official said.

This event is not only a tribute to India's rich maritime heritage but also an opportunity for people to witness first-hand naval operations, he said.

Meanwhile, Puri SP Vineet Agarwal said all arrangements have been made for the rehearsal for the Navy Day celebrations.

Indian Navy officials have invited Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb to attend the Navy Day programme.