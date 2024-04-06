×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2023 at 22:19 IST

Two-day workshop on PM GATISHAKTI concludes in Srinagar

A two-day regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, in which over 250 officials from central ministries, states, UTs and industry players participated, concluded here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Gatishakti
Image: Two-day workshop on PM GATISHAKTI concludes | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A two-day regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, in which over 250 officials from central ministries, states, UTs and industry players participated, concluded here on Saturday.

The theme of the workshop for day two was National Logistics Policy, an official spokesman said.

Throwing light on the proceedings of the workshop, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sunita Dawra, said logistics is about the development of both infrastructure and services related to logistics.

She said to complement the PM GatiShakti, National Master Plan (NMP), the National Logistics Policy (NLP) was launched to address the components of improving efficiency in logistics services and human resource through streamlining processes, regulatory framework, skill development, mainstreaming logistics in higher education and adoption of suitable technologies.

Dawra added NLP lays down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the logistics sector and provides a comprehensive policy framework for all sub-sectors in the logistics ecosystem that are critical for efficient logistics.

During the proceedings of the workshop, it was revealed that the broad targets of the NLP are to reduce cost of logistics in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030, improve the logistics performance index ranking - endeavor is to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem, the spokesman said.

As part of the workshop, it was emphasised upon States/UTs to conduct inter-department meetings to create awareness on PM GatiShakti principles and efficient logistics ecosystem. State Engagement with all Departments, urban bodies, districts and panchayati raj institutions to plan efficiency in logistics was also stressed upon.

The participants were also encouraged to form inter-department logistics-related services improvement group that reports to the Network Planning Group headed by the Chief Secretary, to take the initiatives forward, he said.

States were also asked to establish city logistics committees and develop city logistics plans for efficient freight flow management and reduction in city congestion, the spokesman said.

Participants of the workshop were also asked to formulate action plans for bringing down logistics cost by duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions.

Development of tunnels/terminals for trucks outside cities; dual usage logistics facilities and trunk infrastructure were also suggested to be covered under the scope of logistics policies.

The spokesman said attracting private investments in logistics related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solution to promoting logistics efficiency were also discussed during the deliberations. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2023 at 22:19 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara's operations

an hour ago
Shubman, Tanmay Bhat, and Ed Sheeran

Gill bitter about exit

an hour ago
Punjab Kings Batsman Shashank Singh

PBKS rising stars

2 hours ago
Snehashish Ganguly

Bengal Pro T20

2 hours ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

3 hours ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

3 hours ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

3 hours ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

3 hours ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

3 hours ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

4 hours ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

4 hours ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

4 hours ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

4 hours ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

4 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

4 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

4 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

4 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News11 hours ago

  2. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo