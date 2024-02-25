Updated September 16th, 2021 at 14:26 IST
Two dead, 16 injured as bus collides with truck in Etawah
Two people died and 16 were injured when a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah, police said on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Two people died and 16 were injured when a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah, police said on Thursday.
The bus was on its way to Gonda from Delhi on Wednesday night when it crashed into the truck while trying to overtake it, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etawah, Brijesh Kumar Singh said.
The accident took place near Timrua village under the Saifai police station area, the SSP said, identifying the deceased as driver bus Dilip Shukla (36) of Pratapgarh and passenger Kishan Shukla of Gonda.
The injured were admitted to Saifai Medical College. There were 65 passengers on the bus, the SSP added.
Advertisement
Published September 16th, 2021 at 14:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.