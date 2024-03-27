Advertisement

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended two individuals for questioning, identified through CCTV footage analysis following the grenade blast in Poonch on Tuesday. The explosion, which occurred late at night, involved the use of a crude grenade. Multiple investigative teams have been formed to probe the incident thoroughly. Security measures have been intensified across Poonch, with authorities conducting rigorous identity checks to regulate movement and ensure public safety.

On March 27, a grenade attack took place after a crude 'Chinese' grenade exploded near the Government Hospital in the Poonch district of Jammu. No Grenade lever was recovered immediately but the pattern and the splinter marks hint towards the use of Chinese Grenades by the suspected terrorists and forces have cordoned off the entire area and searches are underway.

The Poonch Police in its statement said, "We have received info of suspected small intensity explosion like sound heard from an area near Poonch Hospital. Necessary investigation into the matter has been set into motion to ascertain the exact nature of the material which apparently looks like a hand-made crude substance".

Earlier on March 16, two 'mysterious explosions' took place in the remote village of Bathuni in the Rajouri district late at night when two loud bangs were heard at intervals of a couple of minutes by locals. Central Intelligence Agencies are looking into the pattern of these 'mysterious explosions' seriously as the timing of the incident- hours after the announcement of Lok Sabha Polls in the Rajouri. The agencies are also drawing a comparison into the pattern of 'serial explosions' as being made out by statements of locals who heard the loud bangs. The explosions are reported in the Bathuni area of Rajouri which is roughly 5-7 kilometres from Dhangri where terrorists carried out 'serial terror attacks' on New Year in 2023 when they killed 5 locals by entering their homes and then planned a timer IED which exploded next day taking lives of two minors.