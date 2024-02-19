Updated September 18th, 2021 at 20:04 IST
Two drown in stream in J-K's Udhampur
Two people, including a minor boy, drowned while taking a bath in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Two people, including a minor boy, drowned while taking a bath in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Daleep Kumar (37) and Varun Kumar (17), they said.
Daleep and Varun were bathing in Birmah Nallah in Nainsoo area of Udhampur. They ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said.
The bodies were fished out and would be handed over to the families of the deceased after completing the legal formalities, he said.
Advertisement
Published September 18th, 2021 at 20:04 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nintendo’s shares dip 6% on reports of day in console launchTech 11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.