Two criminals who were externed from Thane and Mumbai limits were spotted within their jurisdiction, police said on Wednesday.

The two, Parvez Ahmed Haji Ahmed Momin (45) and Sahid Abdul Munaf Choudhari (21), were externed on February 2, 2021, and January 22, 2021, respectively, for a period of one year, they said.

During their externment period, they were not supposed to enter Thane district, Mumbai city and its suburbs, the police said.

However, Momin was spotted near a civic office in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Tuesday, while Choudhari was seen at a shop in Vikhroli, a Mumbai suburb, the same day by Crime Branch officials, they said.

Separate offences have been registered against them under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act (penalty for entering without permission area from which a person is directed to remove himself), they added.

Under externment rules, a criminal is banished from a certain geographical area. These rules are meant to prevent a person or gang from committing crimes.