Two Groups Of Prisoners From Gurdaspur Central Jail Clash, Four Cops Injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Tension prevailed when two groups of prisoners clashed inside Central Jail in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, on Thursday.

Four cops were injured when clashes erupted between two groups of inmates within the Central Jail in Gurdaspur. During attempts to restore law and order, four police officers, including SHO Dhariwal, sustained injuries. The injured officers have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for necessary medical attention. Additional police forces are being summoned from to help quell the unrest and bring the situation under control.

Officials said that the situation at Central Jail Gurdaspur became tense when two groups of inmates clashed. "In an attempt to pacify the situation, police forces were called in, but the inmates turned violent and attacked them. During the altercation, Jail Security Officer Yoda Singh, along with SHOs Mandeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh, and ASI police, sustained injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment. Additional forces have been called to control the situation," he added.



The initial probe revealed that several prisoners were also injured in the clash. The injured policemen have been admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment, said the police.