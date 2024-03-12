Advertisement

Ferozepur, May 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have nabbed two alleged accomplices of the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists, who were arrested with explosives in Haryana's Karnal.

The two arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (25), a resident of Peerke village; and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jass (19), a resident of Faridkot, police said.

Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said Akashdeep worked as a driver with Gurpreet, who was one of the four suspected terrorists arrested on their way to Telangana on Thursday.

"It is suspected that he delivered a few consignments of explosives and firearms to various places by using their vehicles. Akash some time ago came in contact with Gurpreet, who apparently lured him with money," the SSP said. "Gurpreet was already in touch with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda," the Ferozepur SSP added.

The SSP said Rinda used to send weapons and explosives to the accused with the help of drones. He said Akash used to pick the consignment sent by Rinda from an agricultural land at Bootewala village here.

"Akash and Rinda used to remain in touch with each other with the help of tele-calling and social media platforms. Later, they used to deliver the consignment to some other place," said the SSP.

The SSP said the accused have been booked under Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Preliminary investigations carried out so far have revealed that both operatives were directly involved in yesterday's busted module, he said, adding that they had received several consignments sent by Pakistan's ISI and pro-Khalistan terrorist groups. SSP Charanjit Singh said Akash revealed that Rinda had sent explosive consignment through drones and he along with Gurpreet received it in his grandmother's village and placed these consignments on the locations sent by Rinda. The Ferozepur SSP said the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, along with the Ferozepur police arrested these two operatives when they were trying to flee from Ferozepur in their Mahindra Scorpio vehicle following the arrest of their four accomplices in Karnal. Both arrested accused have been produced before the magistrate and taken on police remand for further investigation. The SSP said police have also brought gangster Rajvir Singh, alias Raja, who had introduced Gurpreet to Rinda, on a production warrant from the Bathinda jail.

Raja is a hardcore criminal having dozens of criminal cases registered against him. Busting a terror plot, four suspected terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from them. Karnal's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia on Friday said it has come to the fore that two of the four accused were found linked with the explosives recovered on March 20 from a deserted ground in Ambala district. "Ambala police had recovered some grenades on March 20 and during our investigations, Gurpreet and Amandeep were found involved in that. Further investigations are under progress," Punia said. Three live hand grenades were recovered on March 20 from a deserted ground near the campus of a public school in Sadopur village close to the Ambala–Chandigarh highway and around three kilometers from Ambala City, police had earlier said. The four terror suspects arrested on Friday--all residents of Punjab--were nabbed near the Bastara toll plaza after four vehicles of the Haryana Police intercepted them.

The four, identified as Bhupinder Singh from Bhatian village in Ludhiana; Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Vinijoke village in Zira, Ferozepur, were headed to Adilabad in Telangana, police had earlier said. PTI COR VSD SUN RDK