×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 22:03 IST

Two held for throwing cattle carcasses in agriculture field

Two held for throwing cattle carcasses in agriculture field

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad, 24 May (PTI) Two people have been arrested for throwing carcasses of cattle in an agriculture field on the Saidpur-Shakurpur village road here, police said on Tuesday.

The police action came following a complaint lodged on Monday by district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Ayush Tyagi, who reached the spot after getting information from villagers.

Advertisement

Two of the four named accused have been arrested on Tuesday, police said. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manush Pareek said most possibly the cattle remains have been ferried from Meerut district and thrown here in the field of farmer Parvinder.   Police have buried the remains in the deep pits. Samples of the flesh have been sent for testing in a forensic science laboratory to ascertain the breed of cattle, he said.

A case was also registered against 20 unnamed persons, police said. PTI CORR NAV RDK

Advertisement

Published May 24th, 2022 at 22:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Summer Flowers

Heatwave in India

10 minutes ago
A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Upstate New York on Friday

Newark Flight Diverted

13 minutes ago
Women Asking Blinkit To Deliver Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral

Women Asks Blinkit

17 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

an hour ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

5 hours ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PeeCee At Cousin's B'day

6 hours ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

6 hours ago
Heat waves

IMD Predictions

7 hours ago
Xabi Alonso

Alonso

7 hours ago
PBKS team

PBKS IPL 2024

7 hours ago
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto and new Member of Parliament in Pakistan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

7 hours ago
NY Strikers

New York strikers

7 hours ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

7 hours ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Compound

Mumbai Power Outage

7 hours ago
RCB beat KKR

KKR win

7 hours ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

7 hours ago
United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

7 hours ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Star Indian cricketer receives flak for sharing a meme on PM Modi

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward on 2 Suspects

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News13 hours ago

  5. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo