Ghaziabad, 24 May (PTI) Two people have been arrested for throwing carcasses of cattle in an agriculture field on the Saidpur-Shakurpur village road here, police said on Tuesday.

The police action came following a complaint lodged on Monday by district president of Hindu Yuva Vahini Ayush Tyagi, who reached the spot after getting information from villagers.

Two of the four named accused have been arrested on Tuesday, police said. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manush Pareek said most possibly the cattle remains have been ferried from Meerut district and thrown here in the field of farmer Parvinder. Police have buried the remains in the deep pits. Samples of the flesh have been sent for testing in a forensic science laboratory to ascertain the breed of cattle, he said.

A case was also registered against 20 unnamed persons, police said. PTI CORR NAV RDK