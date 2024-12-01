Published 23:49 IST, December 1st 2024
Two Held in Connection With 'Sexual Abuse' of Girls at Palamu Shelter
Two persons were arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the home.
Medininagar: Two persons were arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.
The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the home on November 29.
The girls shared the ordeal with Kumari, claiming that they were sexually abused multiple times, a senior officer said.
Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that an FIR was lodged with a town police station and two persons were arrested in connection with the case.
"Further investigation is underway," she said.
Jharkhand BJP on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the incident.
The party termed it as a "failure of the state machinery and administration".
Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah accused the state government of neglecting the safety of children.
"We demand a high-level investigation into the case so that girls could get justice," he added.
