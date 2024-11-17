sb.scorecardresearch
  • Two in Car Try to Run Over Cops During Security Check; Held After Chase

Published 23:22 IST, November 17th 2024

Two in Car Try to Run Over Cops During Security Check; Held After Chase

Two men travelling in a car were arrested for allegedly trying to run over police personnel in the early hours of Sunday in Nagpur city, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two men travelling in a car were arrested for allegedly trying to run over police personnel in the early hours of Sunday in Nagpur city, an official said.
23:22 IST, November 17th 2024