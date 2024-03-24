Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:01 IST
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide
A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who studied together at a coaching centre, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jaipur: A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who studied together at a coaching centre, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by consuming poison, police said. Chomu Station House Officer Pradeep Sharma said Jatin Sain and Ankita Yadav were found unconscious in a car in the town.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn't be saved, he said, said prima facie, they died by suicide after consuming poison.
Advertisement
"According to preliminary information, they both were residents of Jaipur and studied together at a coaching centre. Their family members have been informed and their bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem," he added.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories7 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.