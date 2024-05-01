Advertisement

Two youths were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle was hit by a truck here amid dense fog, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night on the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway near Narla village in Ubhaon area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit (19) and Chandan (20), the police said.

The injured, Amar, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be serious, they said.

Station House Officer, Ubhaon, Rajiv Mishra said the bodies of victims have been sent for a post-mortem examination.