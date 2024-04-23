Updated March 16th, 2022 at 22:09 IST
Two killed in collision between motorcycles in Nagpur district
Two killed in collision between motorcycles in Nagpur district
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) Two men were killed on Wednesday during a collision between two motorcycles in Parseoni area of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police said.
The deceased are identified as Kamlakar Menghar (63) and Prakash Savarkar (28), both residents of Parseoni, an official said.
Advertisement
The two deceased were riding separate motorcycles when the incident occurred near Karambhad village, around 50 km from Nagpur.
A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR NSK NSK
Advertisement
Published March 16th, 2022 at 22:09 IST