Updated June 16th, 2022 at 07:36 IST
Two minors killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh
Two minors killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Korba, Jun 15 (PTI) Two minors, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm in Jaiti village under Kunwarpur police chowki (outpost) limits, Janakpur Station House Officer Deepesh Saini said.
Advertisement
The lightning struck the house of one of the deceased, identified as Ukesh Raidas (10), and the girl, Muskan Verma (5), was also there at the time of the incident and died, he said. PTI COR RSY RSY
Advertisement
Published June 16th, 2022 at 07:36 IST