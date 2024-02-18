Updated April 13th, 2022 at 23:14 IST
Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Navi Mumbai
Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred on Saket Road after their motorcycle bumped into an electricity pole first before hitting the road divider, they said.
The deceased were identified as Krishnatrao Patil (41) and Umesh Patil (43), police said.
A case was registered against them at Rabodi police station.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2022 at 23:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.