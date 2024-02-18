Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 13th, 2022 at 23:14 IST

Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Navi Mumbai

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred on Saket Road after their motorcycle bumped into an electricity pole first before hitting the road divider, they said.

The deceased were identified as Krishnatrao Patil (41) and Umesh Patil (43), police said.

A case was registered against them at Rabodi police station. 

Published April 13th, 2022 at 23:14 IST

