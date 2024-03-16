×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Naxal killed
Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said. The gunfight took place at 5 pm in a forest near Hingmeta village under Bedre police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

The operation was launched on Thursday based on specific input about the presence of self-styled commander of platoon no.16 of the Maoists' Indravati area committee Mallesh, self-styled commander of company no.1 of Mad division Arun as well as 20-25 ultras in Hingmeta-Lanka area, the SP said.

"Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police took part in the operation. When a patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near Hingmeta, the exchange of fire took place. We recovered the bodies of two Naxalites from the spot. They are yet to be identified," Yadav said.

Security personnel also destroyed a Maoist camp in the area and recovered weapons, explosives and other items, he added.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 00:07 IST

