Nagaland on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 35,447, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 757 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

Seven more people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,148, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.51 per cent.

Nagaland now has 60 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 4.63 lakh samples for the infection.

Altogether 8,17,495 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Friday, the official added.