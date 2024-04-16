Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,055 on Sunday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Both new patients have travel history, it said.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 9,920 people have recovered from the disease, including one in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection thus far. The administration has tested over 7.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people to date.