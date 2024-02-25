Updated April 20th, 2022 at 18:41 IST
Two new COVID-19 cases in Nashik
Nashik, Apr 20 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, which raised its overall infection count to 4,76,032, health officials said.
As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, they said.
Till now, 4,67,125 patients have been discharged following their recovery in the district, of whom one person recovered on Wednesday.
The number of patients undergoing treatment in the district has come down to eight, the officials said. PTI COR NP NP
