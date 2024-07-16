sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:09 IST, July 16th 2024

Justice Kotiswar, Manipur's First, Among Two New Supreme Court Judges

Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were elevated to judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, said Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X

Supreme Court
Image: (Getty Images)
