New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal claimed that she was assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. Maliwal has accused Bibhav of beating her at the CM's residence. Officials said that two PCR calls were made around 10 am, after which a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence. While an immediate reaction from the Chief Minister's residence is awaited, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it ‘fake news’.

‘Lady Alleges Assault at CM House’ , Delhi Police Confirms

“One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she would give a complaint later”, Delhi Police said in an official statement.

Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Kejriwal's Close Aide: A Sequence of Events

At 9:15, Swati Maliwal made the first PCR call from the Chief Minister's residence.

A second call was made at 9:30, during which Swati complained of being assaulted, specifically naming Bibhav.

The second call was related to Swati's Personal Assistant (PA) allegedly assaulting her.

Swati then departed for the police station.

Upon being advised to obtain a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, she refused, stating she would return later.

WHO IS BIBHAV KUMAR, KEJRIWAL’S CLOSE AIDE?

Bibhav Kumar has been in the spotlight recently due to his dismissal from the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary by the Delhi Vigilance Department. The department cited his "illegal appointment" as the reason behind the decision.

This move came in light of a 2007 case against Kumar for charges related to assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duty.

Adding to the controversy, in February, Bibhav Kumar was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

BJP HITS OUT AT AAP

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and highlighted Maliwal's silence during the time of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and noted that she was not even in India at that time.

“AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was in fact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time,” Malviya wrote on X.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP leader Kapil Mishra asked AAP to issue a clarification on the matter. “Did Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav beat up Swati Maliwal? Will the Chief Minister’s office give any clarification? May God grant that the news of the beating of a female Rajya Sabha MP in the Chief Minister’s house is false,” he said.