Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:21 IST
Two prisoners facing trial under POCSO act escape from Odisha jail
Two prisoners, who were facing trial under the POCSO Act, escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha on Sunday
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Odisha: Two prisoners, who were facing trial under the POCSO Act, escaped from Kalahandi district jail in Odisha on Sunday, an official told PTI.
The two were in the jail garden this morning and they somehow managed to break the security in the prison which has high walls and watchtowers, he said.
Advertisement
The two men, who were facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, managed to scale the wall of the jail in Bhawanipatna, the official said.
The jail authorities filed an FIR at Bhawanipatna Town Police Station and did not disclose further details of the incident.
Advertisement
Bhawanipatna Town inspector-in-charge Jasobanta Hial said an investigation has been initiated to nab the undertrials and ascertain how they broke the security cover inside the jail.
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 19:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.